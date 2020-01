MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Flights to Moscow from the Chinese city of Wuhan have been suspended over fears about the spread of a previously unknown coronavirus strain, Interfax news agency cited an unnamed source as saying on Friday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday declared the new coronavirus an emergency for China but stopped short of declaring the epidemic of international concern. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alex Richardson)