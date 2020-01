MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russia is consulting with China about possibly evacuating Russian citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan and Hubei province, the centre of an outbreak of a new flu-like virus, the RIA news agency cited the Russian embassy as saying on Saturday.

There are no Russians infected with the new coronavirus, RIA quoted the embassy’s press attache in China as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mark Potter)