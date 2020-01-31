UPDATE 2-Russia reports first coronavirus cases, restricts China air travel

* Two Chinese nationals tested positive for virus

* Cases found in Siberia and Russia’s Far East

* Russia grounds flights to China except for Aeroflot

* People complain of rising prices for medical masks

* Russian rouble hits weeks-long low on news (Adds new details, background)

By Olesya Astakhova and Tom Balmforth

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday and restricted direct flights to China, its biggest trade partner, as Russians complained of rising prices for medical masks and anti-virus medicine.

The two infected people, both Chinese nationals, are in a stable condition and have been quarantined to stop the virus that has already killed more than 200 people in China from spreading, officials said.

The cases were identified in different parts of Russia: one in the Siberian region of Tyumen and the other in the far eastern Zabaykalsky region, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said.

“They are under strict supervision, isolated and are receiving the necessary treatment,” she told reporters.

Russia will halt all direct flights to China from 2100 GMT on Friday, with the exception of those operated by its national airline, Aeroflot, Golikova said. Four Chinese airlines will still be able to fly to Moscow, she added.

All China-related flights will be routed through a separate terminal at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport, Aeroflot said, to minimise contact between those flights and other passengers.

Russia has already closed its 4,300 km-long (2,670 mile) land border with China to pedestrians and vehicles in an effort to protect its population, although rail freight continues as does a passenger train service from Moscow to Beijing.

Russia has no plans to limit freight traffic between Russia and China but will restrict Chinese citizens travelling to Russia from Mongolia, Golikova said.

Moscow is also drawing up a government resolution that would suspend the issuance of work visas for Chinese nationals, Golikova said.

Russia plans to evacuate more than 600 Russian citizens now in Wuhan and Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak in China, and they will be quarantined for 14 days, she added.

The national anti-monopoly watchdog said it was looking into public complaints it had received about rising prices for medical masks and anti-virus medicine.

The Russian rouble hit seven-week lows against the dollar as coronavirus fears reduced global risk appetite. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Maria Kiselyova, Alexander Marrow; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Gareth Jones and Hugh Lawson)