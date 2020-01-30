Samsung Elec extends holiday closure for "some production facilities" in China

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it has extended the holiday closure for “some of its production facilities” in China in line with guidance from Beijing aimed at containing the outbreak of a virulent virus, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The tech giant, which operates chip, display and home appliance in China, declined to comment on the impact of the outbreak on demand.

China’s National Health Commission said the total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the country climbed to 170 as of late Wednesday and the number of infected patients rose to 7,711.