PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said on Wednesday it was postponing all its events in China and had asked employees to stop all travel to and from Wuhan and Hubei provinces in China.

The company said it had no plans to repatriate French employees from China over new coronavirus spread. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jon Boyle)