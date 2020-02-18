Sanofi partners with U.S. agency to develop coronavirus vaccine

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Tuesday it was working with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) of the U.S. Health Department to develop a vaccine against the new coronavirus from China.

The French drugmaker said it intended to further investigate an advanced pre-clinical vaccine candidate previously developed against the SARS virus in the early 2000s, which it believes could protect against the latest coronavirus.

At least a dozen drugmakers are working on vaccines or antivirals and other treatments to help those infected with the fast-spreading contagion.

Johnson & Johnson said last week it was collaborating with BARDA to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Editing by Sarah White)