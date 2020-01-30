SAS suspends China flights as virus fears grow

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nordic airline SAS will suspend all flights to and from China, the carrier said on Thursday, as concerns grow about the global spread of the coronavirus.

Flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing are suspended from Friday 31. Jan until February 09, SAS said in a statement.

“After evaluating the situation in China regarding the coronavirus, SAS has decided to suspend all flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing, as from tomorrow Friday 31st January, until February 9th,” the statement said.

The Hong Kong service will continue to operate, the airline said, adding that it will, “continue to monitor the situation in constant dialogue with authorities” regarding this route.