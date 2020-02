RIYADH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has suspended travel to China for both citizens and non-Saudi residents of the kingdom, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

Citizens who break the suspension would be held accountable, SPA said, while foreign residents would not be allowed back into the country if they travelled to China. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Alex Richardson)