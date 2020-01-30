France's SEB issues China travel ban, says no staff sick

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - France’s SEB, which makes household goods and kitchen appliances, said on Thursday it had issued a travel ban on China while adding that none of its Chinese staff had reported being sick.

SEB has seven factories in China, one of which is in Wuhan and is currently closed.

“Groupe SEB issued a travel ban last week to China and from China, and has currently no expatriates nor employees travelling to China,” it said in a statement.