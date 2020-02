SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China’s northern Shandong province said all schools will stay closed until the end of February amid an ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the province’s education bureau said in a statement on its official webite on Sunday.

The move, which applies to all types of schools, is being carried out to guarantee students’ safety, the statement said. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)