China's Shanghai city says all schools to stay shut till end-Feb

SHANGHAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Schools in China’s financial hub of Shanghai will remain shut until at least the end of February as part of efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the city’s education commission said in a post on its official WeChat account on Wednesday.

The move, which applies to all types of schools, is being carried out to guarantee students’ safety, it said, adding that schools will make efforts to offer students online learning resources. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Wang Jing Editing by Shri Navaratnam)