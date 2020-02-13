Singapore rugby sevens tournament postponed due to coronavirus - source

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Singapore’s annual rugby sevens tournament will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The World Sevens Series tournament, due to take place in the city-state April 11-12, could be pushed back until October, the source said.

Singapore, which has reported 50 cases of a virus that has claimed over 1,300 lives in China, has advised businesses to defer or cancel non-essential, large-scale events.

Event organisers did not respond to a request for comment.

The tournament joins a long list of international sports events in Asia that have been cancelled, postponed or moved because of the virus, most notably the indoor world athletics championships in Nanjing from March 13-15. (Reporting by Singapore newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)