Singapore says second evacuation flight from Wuhan to return on Sunday

SINGAPORE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A second evacuation flight bringing back Singaporeans and their family members from virus-hit Wuhan in China was expected to arrive in the city-state on Sunday morning, Singapore’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The city-state evacuated 92 Singaporeans from Wuhan - the locked down Chinese city that is the epicentre of the outbreak - last Thursday, some of whom have since been confirmed as infected. Authorities said they had to leave some passengers behind who were showing symptoms.

A flight carrying medical supplies and diagnostic test kits, departed this afternoon for Wuhan, the ministry said. Appropriate quarantine arrangements have been made for all of the returnees, it added. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; editing by David Evans)