Singapore to suspend entry to travelers, including transit passengers, with recent China travel history

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Singapore said on Friday it was suspending entry to travelers with a recent history of travel to China and suspending visas for Chinese passport holders, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban, effective from Saturday, will exempt Singaporean residents and work permit holders, the health ministry said, adding that it also will apply to those transiting through Singapore, a busy global travel hub. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie; Writing by Anshuman Daga)