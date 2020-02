SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec Corp, Asia’s largest refiner, has told its facilities to cut throughput this month by around 600,000 barrels per day as the rapidly spreading coronavirus hits fuel demand, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The cut represents roughly 12% of the state refiner’s average throughput last year. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)