Swiss National Bank's Zurbruegg says coronvirus triggering franc's rise

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak is increasing investor demand for the Swiss franc, Swiss National Bank vice chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said, with the impact on the country’s economy depending on how much the virus spreadS.

“We assume that the increased uncertainty due to the coronavirus plays a role,” Zurbruegg told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft when asked about the franc’s recent spike against the euro.

“In such events, the franc is sought as a safe haven,” he said in the interview to be published on Saturday. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Catherine Evans)