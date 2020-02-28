Healthcare
MEDIA - Chinese local governments to speed transfer of state capital into social security funds - Securities Times

SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - -- Source link: (bit.ly/386EC2Y)

— China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Ministry of Finance, and the State Administration of Taxation have called on local governments to speed the transfer of state-owned capital into social security funds, in order to cope with economic pressure from the coronavirus, state media outlet Securites Times reported on Friday.

— Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Josh Horwitz)

