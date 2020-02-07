S.Korea asks China for help in resuming production at auto parts plants

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The South Korean government said on Friday it has asked Chinese regional governments for help in resuming production at South Korean auto parts suppliers’ factories in China.

South Korean ministries also said in a joint statement that, if needed, they will allow affected South Korean suppliers to work extended hours in South Korea to make up for shortfalls.

Hyundai Motor has suspended most production in South Korea as of Friday because the coronavirus outbreak in China has disrupted the supply of parts, it said, becoming the first major car maker outside of China to do so. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)