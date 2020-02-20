S.Korea confirms first death of person infected with coronavirus

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Korea reported on Wednesday the first death in the country of a person infected with coronavirus and 22 new cases bringing the total to 104.

The exact cause of death is being investigated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Most of the new cases confirmed are in the city of Daegu where a person who was infected with the virus had attended church services and visited a hospital before testing positive. (Reporting By Sangmi Cha and Jack Kim; Editing by Toby Chopra)