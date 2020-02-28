REFILE-One Hyundai Motor factory worker in S.Korea tests positive for virus - Yonhap

(Refiles to correct typographical error in 3rd paragraph)

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - One worker at Hyundai Motor’s factory complex in South Korea’s southeastern city of Ulsan has tested positive for coronavirus, Yonhap News Agency said on Friday, without saying how they received the information.

A Hyundai spokesman said the company was checking the report.

A spokesman for the company’s workers union also said that a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.