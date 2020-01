SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to send charter flights this week to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, the epicentre of a virus outbreak in China, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Tuesday.

The planes will arrive in the city as early as Thursday, he told a ministerial meeting aimed at discussing efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Kim Coghill)