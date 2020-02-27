Over 100 guests allowed to leave Tenerife hotel on coronavirus lockdown

TENERIFE, Spain, Feb 27 (Reuters) - None of the remaining 700-plus guests at a hotel in Spain’s Canary Islands on lockdown over the coronavirus have shown any symptoms of the virus and 130 of them have been cleared to leave the building, a spokesman for the regional government said on Thursday.

The guests in Tenerife’s H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel have spent three days in isolation after the coronavirus was detected there in four Italian tourists. (Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Andrei Khalip)