SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ssangyong Motor said on Friday it planned to suspend vehicle production at its plant in South Korea because of a supply disruption caused by coronavirus outbreak in China.

The South Korean carmaker said it will idle its plant in the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, as China’s factory suspension had disrupted parts supplies. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by David Evans)