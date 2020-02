BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) appealed to the Ministry of Transport to resolve steel mills’ difficulties caused by transport restrictions, according to a CISA document reviewed by Reuters.

CISA said in document that steel mills are having production and operation issues including raw material shortages and high product inventories due to logistical constraints amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Tom Hogue)