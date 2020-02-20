POSCO's China JV shuts steel production for one week

BEIJING, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Zhangjiagang Pohang Stainless Steel Co Ltd, a China-based joint venture of China’s Jiangsu Shagang Group and South Korea’s POSCO, said on Thursday it had shut down production lines for one week from Feb.20 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The shutdown, which involves the venture’s steel smelting, hot-rolled and cold-rolled production, is expected to reduce the company’s monthly steel output by 21,000 tonnes, a spokesman from the company said. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Jan Harvey)