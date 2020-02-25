Wall St's dismal Mondays often followed by upbeat weeks - Bespoke

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - If history is a guide, Wall Street may quickly recover from Monday’s steep sell-off sparked by worsening fears about the coronavirus.

Since March 2009, trading sessions falling on Mondays that have seen a drop of 2% or more in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF have been followed on Tuesday by an average 1% rise, and an average gain of more than 3% over the next week, according to Bespoke Investment Group. The ETF closely tracks the S&P 500’s performance.

“While there are no guarantees in life or in markets, history has shown that investors typically ‘buy the dip’ following big drops to start the trading week,” Bespoke wrote in a research note.

Pummeled by fears about the global economic impact of the coronavirus after Iran, Italy and South Korea reported a rise in cases over the weekend, the S&P 500 sank 3.35% on Monday in its biggest one-day decline since February 2018.

Wall Street in recent months has repeatedly dropped over fears about the coronavirus, only to recover and establish new record highs. The S&P 500 has declined almost 5% in three sessions from its record high last Wednesday. Following Monday’s drop, it is about flat year to date, and up almost 16% over the past 12 months.

Since March 2009, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF has had 18 drops of 2% or more on a Monday, Bespoke wrote. Following those sessions, the ETF averaged a rise of just over 6% over the next month, with positive monthly returns 17 out of 18 times.

During that period, the ETF fell the following Tuesday three times after Monday dips of 2% or more, according to Bespoke.