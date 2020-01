KHARTOUM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sudan suspects that two of its citizens who returned to the country from China are infected with the new coronavirus, the information minister told Reuters.

One of the pair, a man and a woman, had been in the region of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, Said Faisal Saleh. Both are under medical checks. (Reporting by Khaled Abdelaziz; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Alison Williams)