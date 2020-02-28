Swiss ban large events to combat virus spread

GENEVA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss government on Friday banned large events expected to draw more than 1,000 people as a measure to help combat the spread of the new cornovirus.

“In view of the current situation and the spread of the coronavirus, the Federal Council has categorised the situation in Switzerland as ‘special’ in terms of the Epidemics Act. Large-scale events involving more than 1,000 people are to be banned. The ban comes into immediate effect and will apply at least until 15 March,” the cabinet said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)