Swiss National Bank says coronavirus has increased economic risks

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The widening coronavirus outbreak has increased economic risks which would have negative consequences for Switzerland and increase the attraction of the safe-haven franc, the Swiss National Bank said on Friday.

“The coronavirus has increased the economic risks. If the international environment were to deteriorate, this would have consequences for Switzerland as a small, open economy,” the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Jon Boyle)