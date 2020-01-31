Taiwan finmin says now is not the time to intervene in markets

TAIPEI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Finance Minister Su Jain-rong told Reuters on Friday that now is not the time for the National Stabilisation Fund to intervene in the stock markets, which rebounded after a big fall on Thursday on fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

But if large outflows from foreign investors cause market disorder, a meeting of the fund will be held, Su added.

Taiwan’s main stock index was up 1.13% at 9.50 a.m. (0150GMT). (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)