UPDATE 3-Taiwan markets tumble on virus fears, no plan to intervene yet

TAIPEI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan is not currently planning to call a meeting of its National Stabilisation Fund to intervene in the stock market, the deputy finance minister said on Thursday as markets tumbled more than 5% on China virus fears.

China is Taiwan’s largest single trading partner, with some 40% of its exports going there, meaning it is vulnerable to any slowdown in the Chinese economy due to the spread of the new coronavirus, which has killed 170 people in China.

“The National Stabilisation Fund can’t just meet, there needs to be certain conditions, including continuous declines in the stock market, a large amount of capital outflows and so on,” Deputy Finance Minister Frank Juan told Reuters.

“It will only meet if the conditions have been met.”

The fund was set up to intervene in markets to prevent a crash during periods of market turmoil.

Taiwan’s main stock index closed down 5.75%, its lowest in almost three months, on the first day of trade after markets were shut for the more than week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Juan said market fundamentals were strong, noting the government’s recently revising up of its outlook for economic growth this year.

“The stock market is a window into the economy, and investors should have confidence in Taiwan’s stock market.”

Responding to a Reuters’ question on how the Taiwan dollar was faring and whether the government would take any action, a central bank official said its performance was “okay”.

The central bank will keep close watch on fluctuations in the foreign exchange market and will ensure stability if there are unusual movements, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Taiwan dollar weakened as much as 0.8% against the U.S. dollar after markets reopened following the week-long new year break.

While Taiwan has sought to reduce its economic dependence on China, analysts at ANZ this week named Taiwan and Vietnam as the two economies “most exposed in terms of the potential impact on growth via the trade channel” to the virus outbreak.

Taiwan has so far reported eight cases and no deaths from the coronavirus, and the government has moved to stop most visitors from China coming to the island seeking to prevent its spread.

Taiwan Cabinet spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka told reporters that market falls were in line with expectations, and the China virus would certainly have an impact on the island’s economy but called on people to have confidence in Taiwan.

Having been through the 2002/3 SARS crises in which nearly 800 people died globally, Taiwan is well prepared this time around, she added.

