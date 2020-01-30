UPDATE 4-Taiwan markets tumble on virus fears, no plan to intervene yet

* Taiwan stock market closes down more than 5% on virus fears

* No plan to intervene yet, deputy finance minister says

* Taiwan has reported 8 coronavirus cases to date (Adds further comment on possible Taiwan economic impact, paragraphs 16-18)

By Emily Chan and Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan is not planning to call a meeting of its National Stabilisation Fund to intervene in the stock market, the deputy finance minister said on Thursday, as markets tumbled more than 5% on fears about the outbreak of a new virus in China.

China is Taiwan’s largest single trading partner, with some 40% of its exports going there, meaning it is vulnerable to any slowdown in the Chinese economy due to the spread of the new coronavirus, which has killed 170 people.

“The National Stabilisation Fund can’t just meet, there needs to be certain conditions, including continuous declines in the stock market, a large amount of capital outflows and so on,” Deputy Finance Minister Frank Juan told Reuters.

“It will only meet if the conditions have been met.”

Taiwan’s main stock index closed down 5.75%, its lowest in almost three months, on the first day of trade after markets were shut for the more than week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Juan said market fundamentals were strong, noting the government’s recently revising up of its outlook for economic growth this year.

“The stock market is a window into the economy, and investors should have confidence in Taiwan’s stock market.”

Responding to a Reuters’ question on how the Taiwan dollar was faring and whether the government would take any action, a central bank official said its performance was “okay”.

The central bank will keep close watch on fluctuations in the foreign exchange market and will ensure stability if there are unusual movements, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Taiwan dollar weakened as much as 0.8% against the U.S. dollar after markets reopened following New Year break.

Analysts at ANZ this week named Taiwan and Vietnam as the two economies most exposed to potential impacts on growth and trade from the virus outbreak.

Taiwan has so far reported eight cases and no deaths from the coronavirus. The government has moved to stop most visitors from China coming to the island seeking to prevent its spread.

Taiwan Cabinet spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka told reporters the virus would certainly have an impact on the island’s economy but said market falls were in line with expectations.

Having been through the 2002-2003 SARS crisis in which nearly 800 people died globally, Taiwan is well prepared this time around, she added.

“We call on people not to worry.”

Speaking at the same news conference, National Development Council Deputy Minister Cheng Cheng-mount said Taiwan’s situation was very different from China’s, having reported only a few cases of the virus.

Taiwan has been very prudent about preventing the virus’ spread, Cheng said, adding he did not expect much impact on exports.

Taiwan has predicted stable growth of 2.72% in 2020, citing “positive effects” of factory relocations from China amid the China-U.S. trade war. (Reporting by Emily Chan and Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Liang-sa Loh Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Lincoln Feast.)