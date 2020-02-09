China's Tencent asks employees to keep working from home until Feb.21

SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd has asked its employees to continue working from home until Feb.21, extending the period from Feb. 14 announced previously, to protect employees from the spread of the coronavirus, the company said on its official WeChat account on Sunday.

China has blocked a plan by Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Technology Co Ltd to resume production in China from Monday, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday, amid concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus. (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Winni Zhou; Editing by Richard Chang)