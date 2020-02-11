Thailand reports one new case of coronavirus, brings total to 33

BANGKOK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Thailand has recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 33 since January, a health ministry official said on Tuesday.

The new case is a 54-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan who was put in quarantine after coming into contact with another Chinese virus patient while in Thailand, said Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchia, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control..

“The 33rd patient got sick from contact and her condition is not severe,” Suwanchai said.

Ten of the infected people have recovered and returned home, while 23 are still being treated in hospital. Over 1,000 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has not recorded a fatality so far.