Thailand records one new case of coronavirus - health official

BANGKOK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Thailand records one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 35 since January, a senior health official said on Monday.

The new case is a 60-year old Chinese woman, whose family members earlier contracted the virus, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry’s permanent secretary said in a news conference.

Fifteen people have recovered and return home.

Over 1,700 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has not recorded any fatality so far. (Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Himani Sarkar)