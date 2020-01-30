Turkish Airlines to reduce frequency of China flights amid low demand

ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines will reduce the frequency of its China flights between Feb.5-29 amid decreased demand, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday, as concerns mounted over a virus originating in China that has killed 170 people.

The frequency of scheduled flights to Beijing, Guangzhou, Shangai and Xian will be reduced, Yahya Ustun said on Twitter.

The newly-identified coronavirus epidemic has killed 170 people in China. Infections have been reported in at least 16 other countries, with 105 confirmed cases, but no deaths have occurred outside China. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)