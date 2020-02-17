China reports 105 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland on Feb 16

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 1,770 as of the end of Sunday, up by 105 from the previous day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Monday morning.

The number of new deaths in China’s central Hubei province from the coronavirus outbreak rose by 100 as of Sunday.

Across mainland China, there were 2,048 new confirmed infections on Sunday. The total accumulated number so far has reached 70,548. (Reporting by David Stanway and Yilei Sun; Editing by Himani Sarkar)