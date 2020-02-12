China reports 97 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland on Feb 11

BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China had reached 1,113 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 97 from the previous day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

The central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 94 deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 72 people died.

Across mainland China, there were 2,015 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 30. The total accumulated number so far has reached 44,653.