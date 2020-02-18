China reports 98 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 17

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China rose to 1,868 as of the end of Monday, up by 98 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 93 deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 72 people died.

Across mainland China, there were 1,886 new confirmed infections on Monday, bringing the total so far to 72,436. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)