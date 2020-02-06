France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer

ABERDEEN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - French oil major Total has rejected a force majeure notice from a buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in China, a Total executive said during the company’s full year results presentation on Thursday.

“Some Chinese customers, at least one, is trying to use the coronavirus to say I have force majeure,” said Philippe Sauquet, head of Total’s gas, renewables and power segment.

“We have received one force majeure that we have rejected.”

He did not specify the buyer. (Reporting by Bate Felix, writing by Ekaterina Kravtsova Editing by Keith Weir)