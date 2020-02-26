Toyota cancels non-urgent travel for Japan workers due to coronavirus

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said it would cancel all non-essential travel for employees in Japan, becoming the latest global company to curb operations as the speed of the new coronavirus outbreak appears to gather pace.

The Japanese automaker also said that production in Japan would remain unchanged through the week of March 2 and decide on plant operations afterwards, while considering its overall supply chain situation. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by Louise Heavens)