Toyota to keep China plants closed through Feb. 9 as virus spreads

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s production plants in China will stay closed through Feb. 9, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, in response to the spread of a new coronavirus following a sharp rise in fatalities.

Toyota, which runs plants in regions such as the northern city of Tianjin and the southern province of Guangdong, said the closures after the Lunar New Year holidays were in line with transport lockdowns in some places, and as it assesses its parts supply situation. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)