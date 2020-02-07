Turkey says it stopped imports of all livestock, animal fats from China

ANKARA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Turkey has temporarily stopped imports of livestock and animal fats from China over the coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, as the death toll from the virus reached 637 in China.

Speaking in Ankara, Koca said none of the 61 Turks brought back from China had been diagnosed with the virus, adding that all Chinese nationals coming to Turkey for employment will be considered on leave for 14 days until the health ministry grants them permission to work. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)