U.S. health secretary Azar says more coronavirus cases likely, seeks more funding

Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar said on Tuesday there will likely be more cases of coronavirus in the United States as he asked a Senate subcommittee to approve $2.5 billion in funding to fight the outbreak after proposing cuts to the department’s budget.

Azar said the funding would help the U.S. expand surveillance systems for the fast-spreading virus, support state and local governments, help development of vaccines and therapies and expand stockpiles of protective equipment like surgical masks.

He said the U.S. currently has a stockpile of 30 million surgical masks, but HHS estimates suggest the country needs 300 million masks. (Reporting by Michael Erman in New York, Diane Bartz in Washington and Manas Mishra in Bangalore Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)