U.S. CDC confirms 59 coronavirus cases, including repatriated citizens

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday there were six more cases of the coronavirus among citizens evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, taking the total number of confirmed cases among Americans to 59.

The agency reported 14 cases in the country and 45 cases among people evacuated from the cruise ship and the city of Wuhan in China.

U.S. health officials on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin preparing for the spread of coronavirus after infections surfaced in several more countries. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)