Washington state officials flag potential coronavirus outbreak at nursing home

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Officials from Washington said on Saturday that two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in the state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland, and more than 50 other residents and staff of the facility could be symptomatic.

It was unclear whether a patient who died from coronavirus in Washington - reported earlier on Saturday - was connected to the facility. The death was of a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Jeff Duchin, a public health official in Seattle and King County, said that 27 residents and 25 staff members of long-term care facility Life Care had “some sort of symptoms.” (Reporting by Michael Erman in New York, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)