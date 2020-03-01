CERAWeek energy conference in Houston scrapped over coronavirus worries

HOUSTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The CERAWeek energy conference that annually brings together oil ministers and senior executives from the oil and financial industries was canceled on Sunday, the latest large conference to be scrapped over coronavirus worries.

IHSMarkit, the consultancy that has held the event each year since 1981, cited corporate and border restrictions to travel and Friday’s increased threat warning by the World Health Organization for the cancellation of the event in Houston. It had delegates from more than 80 countries expected at the event, which was to begin March 9, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Will Dunham)