U.S. CDC chief says all suspected coronavirus cases should be tested

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday revised its criteria for who should be tested for the coronavirus and is shipping more test kits out to states including California, the agency’s director told lawmakers.

“When a clinician or a public health individual suspects coronavirus, then we should be able to get a test for coronavirus so that’s the current guidance that went out today,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said at a House of Representatives hearing on the government response to the fast-spreading virus. (Reporting by Michael Erman and David Brunnstrom; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)