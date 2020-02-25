Coronavirus so far contained in U.S. -White House economic adviser

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. public health officials are preparing for any eventuality regarding the impact of coronavirus in the United States, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday, adding the virus has so far been contained in the country.

“This is very tightly contained in the U.S.,” Kudlow told CNBC in an interview, adding any such emergency planning does not mean an outbreak of the virus will come to pass in the United States. (Reporting by Makini Brice and David Lawder; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)