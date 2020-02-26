Pentagon says may need additional funding to deal with coronavirus

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Pentagon told Congress on Wednesday it was reviewing the possibility it may need additional funding to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, hours after the U.S. military reported a soldier in South Korea had become infected.

“It is spreading and we can’t give you a definitive answer on whether we’ll need additional resources or not,” said Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addressing a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee.

“We owe you some answers.” (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali Editing by Chris Reese)